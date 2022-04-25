iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.12, changing hands as low as $21.65 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $19.80 per share, with $26.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

