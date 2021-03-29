iShares Silver Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.79, changing hands as low as $22.70 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.87 per share, with $27.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.87.

