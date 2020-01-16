iShares Short Treasury Bond (SHV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.53, changing hands as high as $110.54 per share. iShares Short Treasury Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHV's low point in its 52 week range is $110.03 per share, with $110.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.53.

