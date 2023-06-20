iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond (SUB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.94, changing hands as high as $103.96 per share. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUB's low point in its 52 week range is $102.45 per share, with $105.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.95.
