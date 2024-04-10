iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.24, changing hands as low as $104.17 per share. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUB's low point in its 52 week range is $102.50 per share, with $105.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.25.

