iShares Short Maturity Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NEAR

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (Symbol: NEAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.30, changing hands as low as $47.65 per share. iShares Short Maturity Bond shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEAR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.6536 per share, with $50.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.88.

