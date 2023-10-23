iShares Semiconductor (SOXX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $455.78, changing hands as low as $449.75 per share. iShares Semiconductor shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOXX's low point in its 52 week range is $309.48 per share, with $536.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $456.38.

