iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.0%

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.09% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $150,333,488 worth of KEY, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:
KEY — last trade: $13.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/20/2020
|Ruth Ann M. Gillis
|Director
|4,485
|$11.10
|$49,784
|05/26/2020
|Carlton L. Highsmith
|Director
|2,000
|$11.89
|$23,780
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.