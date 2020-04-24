Markets
iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.9%

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 1.71% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $219,092,639 worth of CTL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:

CTL — last trade: $9.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $9.25 $92,499
03/12/2020 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 30,000 $9.00 $270,000
03/13/2020 Steven T. Clontz Director 10,000 $9.77 $97,697
03/12/2020 T. Michael Glenn Director 25,000 $9.64 $240,932

And Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), the #27 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $178,694,812 worth of SRE, which represents approximately 1.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRE is detailed in the table below:

SRE — last trade: $125.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/22/2019 Andres Conesa Director 2,000 $147.26 $294,520
03/13/2020 Dennis V. Arriola Executive VP & Group President 1,000 $100.73 $100,730

