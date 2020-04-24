iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.9%

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 1.71% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $219,092,639 worth of CTL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:
CTL — last trade: $9.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|William Bruce Hanks
|Director
|10,000
|$9.25
|$92,499
|03/12/2020
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|30,000
|$9.00
|$270,000
|03/13/2020
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|10,000
|$9.77
|$97,697
|03/12/2020
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|25,000
|$9.64
|$240,932
And Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), the #27 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $178,694,812 worth of SRE, which represents approximately 1.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRE is detailed in the table below:
SRE — last trade: $125.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/22/2019
|Andres Conesa
|Director
|2,000
|$147.26
|$294,520
|03/13/2020
|Dennis V. Arriola
|Executive VP & Group President
|1,000
|$100.73
|$100,730
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.