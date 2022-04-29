Markets
DVY

iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 1.26% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $275,907,193 worth of HBAN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $13.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/03/2021 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 20,000 $15.71 $314,220
02/08/2022 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 7,560 $15.86 $119,929
04/26/2022 Richard H. King Director 2,178 $13.78 $30,000

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $113,470,301 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2022 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 6,250 $15.61 $97,562
02/24/2022 Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer 34,292 $14.63 $501,569

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVY HBAN HBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular