iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 1.26% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $275,907,193 worth of HBAN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $13.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2021
|Kenneth J. Phelan
|Director
|20,000
|$15.71
|$314,220
|02/08/2022
|Kenneth J. Phelan
|Director
|7,560
|$15.86
|$119,929
|04/26/2022
|Richard H. King
|Director
|2,178
|$13.78
|$30,000
And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $113,470,301 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:
HBI — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2022
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|6,250
|$15.61
|$97,562
|02/24/2022
|Stephen B. Bratspies
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,292
|$14.63
|$501,569
