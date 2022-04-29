iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 1.26% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $275,907,193 worth of HBAN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $13.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2021 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 20,000 $15.71 $314,220 02/08/2022 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 7,560 $15.86 $119,929 04/26/2022 Richard H. King Director 2,178 $13.78 $30,000

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $113,470,301 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/08/2022 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 6,250 $15.61 $97,562 02/24/2022 Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer 34,292 $14.63 $501,569

