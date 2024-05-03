iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), which makes up 0.92% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $168,377,968 worth of ORI, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORI:
ORI — last trade: $30.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2024
|Barbara Adachi
|Director
|1,925
|$28.60
|$55,055
|04/30/2024
|Therace Risch
|Director
|6,086
|$29.77
|$181,180
|05/01/2024
|Barbara Adachi
|Director
|442
|$30.24
|$13,366
