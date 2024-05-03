News & Insights

iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

May 03, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), which makes up 0.92% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $168,377,968 worth of ORI, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORI:

ORI — last trade: $30.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2024 Barbara Adachi Director 1,925 $28.60 $55,055
04/30/2024 Therace Risch Director 6,086 $29.77 $181,180
05/01/2024 Barbara Adachi Director 442 $30.24 $13,366

