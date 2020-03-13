iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 1.16% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $169,236,757 worth of NEE, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $208.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|3,000
|$275.50
|$826,500
|03/11/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$243.60
|$243,600
And Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), the #59 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,830,601 worth of EMR, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EMR is detailed in the table below:
EMR — last trade: $46.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2019
|Mark A. Blinn
|Director
|1,400
|$73.11
|$102,358
|03/10/2020
|Arthur F. Golden
|Director
|5,000
|$51.47
|$257,346
