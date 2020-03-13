iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 1.16% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $169,236,757 worth of NEE, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $208.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2020 David L. Porges Director 3,000 $275.50 $826,500 03/11/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $243.60 $243,600

And Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), the #59 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,830,601 worth of EMR, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EMR is detailed in the table below:

EMR — last trade: $46.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2019 Mark A. Blinn Director 1,400 $73.11 $102,358 03/10/2020 Arthur F. Golden Director 5,000 $51.47 $257,346

