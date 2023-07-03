News & Insights

iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

July 03, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 1.76% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $351,400,100 worth of OKE, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $61.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/28/2023 Brian L. Derksen Director 4,900 $59.59 $291,989
06/29/2023 Pierce Norton President & CEO 24,607 $60.96 $1,500,018

