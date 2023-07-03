iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 1.76% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $351,400,100 worth of OKE, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:
OKE — last trade: $61.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/28/2023
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|4,900
|$59.59
|$291,989
|06/29/2023
|Pierce Norton
|President & CEO
|24,607
|$60.96
|$1,500,018
