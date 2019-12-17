iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $103,253,795 worth of PACW, making it the #81 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PACW:

PACW — last trade: $38.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750 12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766

