iShares Select Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $103,253,795 worth of PACW, making it the #81 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PACW:
PACW — last trade: $38.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|6,610
|$37.78
|$249,750
|12/11/2019
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|2,670
|$37.37
|$99,766
