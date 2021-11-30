iShares Select Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DVY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.98, changing hands as low as $116.51 per share. iShares Select Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVY's low point in its 52 week range is $92.95 per share, with $124.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.92.

