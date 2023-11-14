iShares Russell Top 200 Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (Symbol: IWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.10, changing hands as high as $66.16 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWX's low point in its 52 week range is $61.90 per share, with $69.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.07.

