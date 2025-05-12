iShares Russell Top 200 (IWL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (Symbol: IWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $140.95, changing hands as high as $142.81 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWL's low point in its 52 week range is $118.7501 per share, with $151.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.67.

