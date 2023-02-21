iShares Russell Top 200 Growth (IWY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.41, changing hands as low as $129.21 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWY's low point in its 52 week range is $114.66 per share, with $163.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.40.

