iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWY

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.23, changing hands as high as $159.50 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWY's low point in its 52 week range is $132.13 per share, with $176.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.83.

