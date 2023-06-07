iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value (IWS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.25, changing hands as high as $106.27 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWS's low point in its 52 week range is $94.32 per share, with $116.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.10.

