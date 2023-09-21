iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.38, changing hands as low as $91.10 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWP's low point in its 52 week range is $75.88 per share, with $100.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.12.

