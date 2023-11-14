iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.14, changing hands as high as $93.96 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWP's low point in its 52 week range is $81.975 per share, with $100.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.19.
