iShares Russell 3000 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.75, changing hands as high as $175.66 per share. iShares Russell 3000 shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWV's low point in its 52 week range is $126 per share, with $198.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.11.

