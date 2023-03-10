iShares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $222.97, changing hands as low as $222.02 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWO's low point in its 52 week range is $192.88 per share, with $265.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.07.

