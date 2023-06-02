iShares Russell 2000 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWM

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $179.99, changing hands as high as $181.73 per share. iShares Russell 2000 shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWM's low point in its 52 week range is $162.50 per share, with $201.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.