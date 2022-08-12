iShares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.89, changing hands as high as $160.03 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWD's low point in its 52 week range is $139.96 per share, with $171.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.92.

