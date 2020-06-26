iShares Russell 1000 (IWB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: IWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.05, changing hands as low as $166.69 per share. iShares Russell 1000 shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWB's low point in its 52 week range is $120.20 per share, with $188.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.71.

