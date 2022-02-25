iShares Residential Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for REZ

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.25, changing hands as high as $90.14 per share. iShares Residential Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REZ's low point in its 52 week range is $69.55 per share, with $98.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.19.

