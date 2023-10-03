iShares Preferred and Income Securities Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $29.135 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of iShares Preferred and Income Securities, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 34.0. A bullish investor could look at PFF's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PFF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.135 per share, with $33.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.19. iShares Preferred and Income Securities shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day.
