iShares Preferred and Income Securities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PFF

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.06, changing hands as low as $31.01 per share. iShares Preferred and Income Securities shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.70 per share, with $33.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.