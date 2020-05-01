iShares PHLX Semiconductor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SOXX

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $225.94, changing hands as low as $225.52 per share. iShares PHLX Semiconductor shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOXX's low point in its 52 week range is $167.79 per share, with $269.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.29.

