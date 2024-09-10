Is iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) made its debut on 04/08/2022, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. PABU has been able to amass assets over $1.96 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, PABU seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA CLMT PARIS ALGN BNC EXT SLCT ID.

The MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned Benchmark Extended Select Index composed of U.S. large & mid-capitalization stocks designed to be compatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement by following a decarbonization trajectory, reducing exposure to climate-related transition & physical risks & increasing exposure to companies favourably positioned for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.10% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.96%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For PABU, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 35.20% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 7.32% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 36.5% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has added roughly 15.01% so far, and it's up approximately 23.79% over the last 12 months (as of 09/10/2024). PABU has traded between $44.68 and $62.09 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 18.92% for the trailing three-year period. With about 244 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) tracks ----------------------------------------. IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $12.62 billion in assets, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $15.44 billion. ESGU has an expense ratio of 0.15% and JEPQ charges 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

