iShares National Muni Bond (MUB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.41, changing hands as low as $116.36 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUB's low point in its 52 week range is $112.83 per share, with $117.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.39.

