iShares National Muni Bond (MUB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.87, changing hands as low as $105.75 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUB's low point in its 52 week range is $101.3506 per share, with $108.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.64.

