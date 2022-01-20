iShares MSCI World (URTH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI World ETF (Symbol: URTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.40, changing hands as low as $129.37 per share. iShares MSCI World shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URTH's low point in its 52 week range is $111.03 per share, with $136.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.19.

