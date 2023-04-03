iShares MSCI USA Value Factor (VLUE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.70, changing hands as high as $93.34 per share. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLUE's low point in its 52 week range is $81.32 per share, with $106.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.33.

