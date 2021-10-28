iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 5.57% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $892,040,412 worth of INTC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $47.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2021
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|10,000
|$49.66
|$496,595
|10/25/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,015
|$49.85
|$249,998
|10/25/2021
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|5,000
|$49.50
|$247,500
|10/25/2021
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|20,000
|$49.76
|$995,200
|10/25/2021
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|10,000
|$49.94
|$499,398
And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $53,915,128 worth of GPN, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPN is detailed in the table below:
GPN — last trade: $144.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2021
|Joia M. Johnson
|Director
|500
|$196.90
|$98,450
|08/10/2021
|Connie D. McDaniel
|Director
|1,150
|$173.48
|$199,502
|08/05/2021
|Jeffrey Steven Sloan
|CEO
|2,946
|$169.87
|$500,437
|08/05/2021
|Joia M. Johnson
|Director
|590
|$170.40
|$100,536
