VLUE

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.8%

Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 5.57% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $892,040,412 worth of INTC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $47.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2021 Frank D. Yeary Director 10,000 $49.66 $496,595
10/25/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,015 $49.85 $249,998
10/25/2021 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 5,000 $49.50 $247,500
10/25/2021 James J. Goetz Director 20,000 $49.76 $995,200
10/25/2021 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 10,000 $49.94 $499,398

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $53,915,128 worth of GPN, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPN is detailed in the table below:

GPN — last trade: $144.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/21/2021 Joia M. Johnson Director 500 $196.90 $98,450
08/10/2021 Connie D. McDaniel Director 1,150 $173.48 $199,502
08/05/2021 Jeffrey Steven Sloan CEO 2,946 $169.87 $500,437
08/05/2021 Joia M. Johnson Director 590 $170.40 $100,536

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

VLUE INTC GPN

Stocks ETFs

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

