iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 5.57% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $892,040,412 worth of INTC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $47.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2021 Frank D. Yeary Director 10,000 $49.66 $496,595 10/25/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,015 $49.85 $249,998 10/25/2021 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 5,000 $49.50 $247,500 10/25/2021 James J. Goetz Director 20,000 $49.76 $995,200 10/25/2021 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 10,000 $49.94 $499,398

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $53,915,128 worth of GPN, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPN is detailed in the table below:

GPN — last trade: $144.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2021 Joia M. Johnson Director 500 $196.90 $98,450 08/10/2021 Connie D. McDaniel Director 1,150 $173.48 $199,502 08/05/2021 Jeffrey Steven Sloan CEO 2,946 $169.87 $500,437 08/05/2021 Joia M. Johnson Director 590 $170.40 $100,536

