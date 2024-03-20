iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.10% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,226,775 worth of FDX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $256.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/26/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 200 $253.22 $50,643 12/28/2023 John W. Dietrich EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF 1,000 $252.02 $252,020

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #127 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,638,027 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $20.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2024 Ron A. Bloom Director 25,000 $20.24 $506,095 03/06/2024 Arlene M. Yocum Director 2,000 $20.02 $40,050

