iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.10% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,226,775 worth of FDX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $256.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/26/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|200
|$253.22
|$50,643
|12/28/2023
|John W. Dietrich
|EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF
|1,000
|$252.02
|$252,020
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #127 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,638,027 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $20.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2024
|Ron A. Bloom
|Director
|25,000
|$20.24
|$506,095
|03/06/2024
|Arlene M. Yocum
|Director
|2,000
|$20.02
|$40,050
