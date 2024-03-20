News & Insights

Markets
VLUE

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

March 20, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.10% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,226,775 worth of FDX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $256.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/26/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 200 $253.22 $50,643
12/28/2023 John W. Dietrich EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF 1,000 $252.02 $252,020

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #127 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,638,027 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $20.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/01/2024 Ron A. Bloom Director 25,000 $20.24 $506,095
03/06/2024 Arlene M. Yocum Director 2,000 $20.02 $40,050

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 METC Insider Buying
 BLCN Options Chain
 Emerson Electric Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLUE
FDX
CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.