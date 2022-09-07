Markets
VLUE

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 3.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $268,140,588 worth of GM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $38.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Paul A. Jacobson Executive Vice President & CFO 35,000 $38.79 $1,357,650
05/12/2022 Wesley G. Bush Director 10,000 $35.23 $352,300

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #50 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $52,173,719 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:

CNC — last trade: $88.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494
04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440
04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLUEGMCNC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular