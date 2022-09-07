iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 3.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $268,140,588 worth of GM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $38.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 Paul A. Jacobson Executive Vice President & CFO 35,000 $38.79 $1,357,650 05/12/2022 Wesley G. Bush Director 10,000 $35.23 $352,300

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #50 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $52,173,719 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:

CNC — last trade: $88.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494 04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440 04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

