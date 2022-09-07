iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 3.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $268,140,588 worth of GM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:
GM — last trade: $38.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Paul A. Jacobson
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|35,000
|$38.79
|$1,357,650
|05/12/2022
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|10,000
|$35.23
|$352,300
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #50 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $52,173,719 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:
CNC — last trade: $88.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|6,270
|$80.94
|$507,494
|04/29/2022
|Christopher J. Coughlin
|Director
|12,000
|$81.37
|$976,440
|04/29/2022
|H. James Dallas
|Director
|3,065
|$81.75
|$250,564
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.