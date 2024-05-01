iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.42% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,798,067 worth of BMY, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY — last trade: $43.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 8,500 $49.81 $423,385 11/28/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 3,071 $48.86 $150,049 12/05/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $49.78 $99,560

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #23 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $80,691,485 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:

FDX — last trade: $261.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/26/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 200 $253.22 $50,643 12/28/2023 John W. Dietrich EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF 1,000 $252.02 $252,020

