iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.42% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,798,067 worth of BMY, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $43.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|8,500
|$49.81
|$423,385
|11/28/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,071
|$48.86
|$150,049
|12/05/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$49.78
|$99,560
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #23 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $80,691,485 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:
FDX — last trade: $261.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/26/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|200
|$253.22
|$50,643
|12/28/2023
|John W. Dietrich
|EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF
|1,000
|$252.02
|$252,020
