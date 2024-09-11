iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VLUE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.64, changing hands as low as $102.30 per share. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLUE's low point in its 52 week range is $85.71 per share, with $110.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.22.

