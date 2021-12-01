iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor (SMLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (Symbol: SMLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.41, changing hands as low as $54.34 per share. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMLF's low point in its 52 week range is $43.14 per share, with $60.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.