iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor (QUAL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.58, changing hands as high as $120.55 per share. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QUAL's low point in its 52 week range is $101.60 per share, with $146.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.66.
