iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QUAL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.79, changing hands as low as $128.69 per share. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QUAL's low point in its 52 week range is $107.46 per share, with $140.7978 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.26.

