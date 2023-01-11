iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QUAL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.82, changing hands as high as $118.34 per share. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QUAL's low point in its 52 week range is $101.60 per share, with $141.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.22.

