iShares MSCI USA Multifactor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LRGF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.88, changing hands as low as $43.37 per share. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.515 per share, with $47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.47.

