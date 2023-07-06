iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTUM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.92, changing hands as low as $141.55 per share. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTUM's low point in its 52 week range is $131.03 per share, with $153.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.70.

