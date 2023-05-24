iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor (USMV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: USMV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.99, changing hands as low as $71.82 per share. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMV's low point in its 52 week range is $64.56 per share, with $76.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.94.

