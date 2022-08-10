iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor (USMV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: USMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.05, changing hands as high as $75.09 per share. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.38 per share, with $81.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.