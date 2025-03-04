iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUSA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (Symbol: SUSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.62, changing hands as low as $117.98 per share. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $102.20 per share, with $127.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.67.

